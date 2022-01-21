CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Friday continued to investigate a deadly hit-and-run in Edison Park the night before.

Recently-retired police officer Richard Haljean, 57, was killed while trying to cross Touhy Avenue at Oriole Avenue.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina heard from police Supt. David Brown on the latest Friday. Brown said the investigation remained active Friday afternoon, and extended condolences to this retired police officers family.

At 6:15 p.m., a Jeep was headed west in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when he hit Haljean, who was walking north across the street.

The Jeep sped off.

The impact was so powerful that Haljean’s shoes were sent flying to different parts of the street.

Haljean was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died.

Investigators from the police Major Accident Investigation Unit spent hours walking the road, taking pictures and looking for evidence – pieces of the car that may have fallen off. It turned out a license plate was left behind.

Meanwhile, a tweet posted to the CPD’s Twitter page reading the recently-retired officer “succumbed to his injuries yesterday, after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run accident.”

This was echoed by nearby Park Ridge police, who wrote quote, “Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.”

But there was no major update on the investigation from Supt. Brown, who expressed condolences for the family at an unrelated news conference Friday. There was also no new information on the license plate found at the scene.

“We’re conducting a full investigation to bring the offender to justice,” Brown said.

People who live around the stretch of Touhy Avenue where this incident happened said the road is dangerous and people are known to speed

