CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and five are injured in shootings across the city over the weekend. Two of the victims are under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 9 p.m. Friday night in the Auburn Gresham area.

Police said a 19-year-old man was standing outside the 9000 block of South Normal when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and upper body and was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died.

A 33-year-old man was shot while driving in Brighton Park early Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:13 a.m., the victim was driving in the 4200 block of South Archer when an SUV approached and an unknown offender fired shots.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to the head where he was pronounced.

A man was shot while standing outside in Auburn Gresham Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the victim, 24, was standing outside on the 1700 block West 79th when an unknown four-door black sedan drove up and unknown offenders produced handguns and fired shots striking the victim. sustained a gunshot wound to the back, abdomen, and arms. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park Friday evening according to police.

Around 5:45 p.m., the victim was standing on the corner of the 4000 block of West Chicago when an unknown dark-colored SUV drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from the vehicle striking the victim, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.

Police around 10:46 p.m., the victim was sitting in a parked on the 5300 block South Union when he was approached by a silver SUV and an unidentified occupant fired several shots from the passenger seat before fleeing Northbound on Union.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the left arm and shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a gas station in the West Englewood neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 1:01 a.m., the victim was in a gas station on the 2000 block of West Marquette when an unidentified man approached, and a verbal altercation ensued. The offender produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the buttocks and one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Logan Square after midnight Saturday.

Police said around 12:50, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle on the 2900 block of North Milwaukee when he was approached by two unidentified men. One of the offenders produced a firearm and shot at the victim several times before the two offenders fled the scene in a black sedan.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody in each of the incidents.