CHICAGO (CBS) – Three weeks after being shot and critically wounded in the line of duty, Bradley Police officer Tyler Bailey has been released from ICU to standard hospital care.

Bailey, 27, is no longer in critical condition and is preparing to start the next chapter in recovery, according to a statement released from his family.

On Dec. 29, Bailey was shot and wounded while responding to a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50.

After locating the vehicle and owner inside a hotel room, both officers were shot after trying to talk with the people inside the room. His partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, died at the hospital.

Police arrested Darius D. Sullivan, 25, a day later on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery. The second suspect, Xandria A. Harris, 26, later turned herself in.

In the statement, the family expressed their gratitude for the support shown towards Bailey.

“We will do our best to keep the community updated with Tyler’s future progress as he heals. We are eternally grateful for the support Tyler and Sydney have received in these short twenty-three days. We are so proud of Tyler and his courageous fight. We wish Marlene was here to see it as well, but we know she is watching out for Tyler from above.”

Bailey’s family says he has a long road in his recovery but will be released from the hospital to begin his next step in treatment.