By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver is under arrest after shooting a gun from his car on the Indiana toll road, according to authorities.

A State Trooper spotted the driver around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firing a gun from his window, near the Hammond Munster border.

The trooper pulled over and arrested Julio Miramontes, 31, of Chicago. Initial reports say he’s charged with criminal recklessness with a handgun,

A sig nine-millimeter was taken from his car.

The roadway was closed for three hours for investigation.

