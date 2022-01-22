CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver is under arrest after shooting a gun from his car on the Indiana toll road, according to authorities.
A State Trooper spotted the driver around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, firing a gun from his window, near the Hammond Munster border.
The trooper pulled over and arrested Julio Miramontes, 31, of Chicago. Initial reports say he's charged with criminal recklessness with a handgun,
A sig nine-millimeter was taken from his car.
The roadway was closed for three hours for investigation.