GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Chicago Weather Forecast, Chicago weather this weekend, First Alert Weather, Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered snow showers over the next few days, with a period of light accumulation tonight.

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: PAWS Pet Of The Week: Nelly

Today:

Scattered snow showers. Less than 1” accumulation. High 27.

Tonight:

Snow likely. 1” to 3” accumulation. Low 15

READ MORE: Man Dies After Brighton Park Shooting

Tomorrow:

Morning snow showers clearing to sunshine. High 22.

(Credit: CBS 2)

A drier but colder forecast next week with a few nights back in the single digits.

MORE NEWS: Man In Serious Condition After Shooting In Logan Square

(Credit: CBS 2)