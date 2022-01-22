CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered snow showers over the next few days, with a period of light accumulation tonight.
READ MORE: PAWS Pet Of The Week: Nelly
Today:
Scattered snow showers. Less than 1” accumulation. High 27.
Tonight:
Snow likely. 1” to 3” accumulation. Low 15READ MORE: Man Dies After Brighton Park Shooting
Tomorrow:
Morning snow showers clearing to sunshine. High 22.
A drier but colder forecast next week with a few nights back in the single digits.MORE NEWS: Man In Serious Condition After Shooting In Logan Square