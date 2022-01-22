CHICAGO (CBS) — National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Jan. 22, 9 p.m. to Jan. 23, 6 a.m. CST for La Salle County, IL, Kane County, IL, Grundy County, IL, Kendall County, IL, McHenry County, IL, and De Kalb County, IL.
There's a Winter Storm Watch from Jan. 22, 9 p.m. to Jan. 23, 3 p.m. CST for Lake County, IN, and Porter County, IN.
Temps in the high 20s most of the day. Scattered snow showers over the next few days, with a period of light accumulation tonight.
Today:
Scattered snow showers. Less than 1” accumulation. High 27.
Tonight:
Snow likely. 1" to 3" accumulation. Low 15
Tomorrow:
Morning snow showers clearing to sunshine. High 22.
A drier but colder forecast next week with a few nights back in the single digits.
We may see additional snow on Monday morning. Amounts will likely be similar to tonight's event (2 or 3 inches) but may occur closer to the morning commute.
Amounts will still be light but may push us just over the Winter Weather Advisory threshold again Monday morning.