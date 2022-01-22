CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is recovering after a shooting in Englewood.
He was driving near 59th and Racine when someone walked up and starting firing, striking him in the arm.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Illinois, 1-3 Inches Of Snow Possible
The shots also struck a car that sources tell CBS 2 belongs to a parole officer.READ MORE: Chicago Park District Hosts Polar Adventure Days At Northerly Island
She was not hit, but the windows were damaged.MORE NEWS: Northwestern Medicine Study Gives Clues About How Long COVID-19 Symptoms Can Linger
No one was in custody Saturday night.