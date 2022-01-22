GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Crime, Englewood, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is recovering after a shooting in Englewood.

He was driving near 59th and Racine when someone walked up and starting firing, striking him in the arm.

The shots also struck a car that sources tell CBS 2 belongs to a parole officer.

She was not hit, but the windows were damaged.

No one was in custody Saturday night.

