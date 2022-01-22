CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in the Logan Square neighborhood Early Saturday.
Police said around 12:50 a.m., the victim, 31, was sitting in his vehicle on the 2900 block of North Milwaukee when he was approached by two unidentified men. One of the offenders produced a firearm and shot the victim several times before both fled the scene in a black sedan.
The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.