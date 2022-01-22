GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a chance to connect with nature and wildlife right in Chicago: the park district’s Polar Adventure Days returns to Northerly Island.

You can enjoy all sorts of winter activities, meet animals and learn about everything from sledding and birding to how Siberian huskies and wolves operate in the cold.

There is also a nature play space for kids.

The next Polar Adventure Day is Feb. 26.

Reservations are required.

Find more information on the park district’s website.