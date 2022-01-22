CHICAGO (CBS) – Kenosha Police confirmed Saturday that a missing retired officer was found in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
64-year-old Jeffrey O'Connor was last seen in Kenosha on Jan. 16 leaving his home, on foot without his phone, identification, keys, or money. Jeffrey was last seen on a Ring doorbell camera in 8700 block of 48th Avenue.
“It is with sadness, KPD announces retired Kenosha Police officer, Jeffrey O’Connor, was located deceased this morning in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. The Pleasant Prairie Police Department will conduct the death investigation. KPD would like to thank the multiple volunteers that assisted in searching for Jeff,” KPD said in an update.