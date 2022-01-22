CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite the omicron surge, only 70 percent of Illinois residents eligible for a vaccine are fully vaccinated.

Another Cook County mass vaccination site is re-opening to help get more people vaccinated. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack tells us about the site where people can get their shot.

The site opened at 8 a.m. Saturday, people can head to Des Plaines where the county will be re-opening that mass vaccination site. It is the third site to open this week.

On Tuesday, the clinic in Forest Park reopened, and on Thursday, the site in Mattison reopened.

All three mass vaccination clinics closed over the summer but will now be open indefinitely to continue getting shots into arms.

Earlier this week in Forest Park, there was a steady flow of people utilizing the reopened site.

some were there to get boosters — others finally getting their first shot.

The chief administrative officer with Cook County Health says it has been much easier getting the clinics up and running this time around and they don’t anticipate they’ll be closing their doors anytime soon.

“I have a feeling the vaccination effort isn’t over, I think it seems to be one that we’re going to have to continue and we’ll see how it goes,” said Iliana Mora.

Ian Epstein, 14, says he hopes more people get vaccinated so he won’t have to wear a mask in school much longer.

“I came with my dad. The reason I came out here is to get my booster so I can be vaccinated. I don’t really like the shots but I get them to be safe,” he said.

The mass vaccination site is located at 1155 E. Oakton St. In Des Plaines.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.