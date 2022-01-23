CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are seriously wounded after being shot in the Roseland neighborhood early Sunday.
Police said around 12:02 am, a 22-year-old man and a 40-year-old man self-transported to Roseland Hospital after being shot at. The 22-year-old victim suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and the 40-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the neck and mouth.
Both victims are listed in serious condition and were uncooperative with further details of the incident.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.