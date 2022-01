Bucktown Woman Shaken After Being Carjacked During Saturday Morning Spree, And She's Not The First Victim In Her FamilyAt this point, neighbors in on area of Bucktown are afraid to warm up their cars, or dig out the snow with the car running.

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills For Next 2 NightsThe coldest air of the season so far is in the forecast, with the next two nights featuring dangerously cold wind chills.

Chicago White Sox Take Action After CBS 2 Investigators Expose Parking Scam Outside Sports Venues: Fans Getting Ripped Off By Conmen, Then Hit With Parking TicketsNew developments in a parking scam first exposed by the CBS 2 Investigators. Conmen have been ripping off fans outside Chicago sports venues for years. Posing as parking attendants, they lure in fans, take their cash and often guide them into illegal parking spots. Those fans later find parking tickets from the city on their cars. Now one sports team, the Chicago White Sox, plans to take action to try to protect fans.

After Hit-And-Run Killed Retired Police Officer Richard Haljean, Edison Park Neighbors Touhy Avenue Is Dangerous And Action Is NeededIn four days and counting, there was still no one in custody for hitting and killing retired Chicago Police Officer Richard Haljean on the Far Northwest Side.