CHICAGO (CBS) — System snow has moved out, only lake effect chances leftover.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’s for LaPorte county through noon Tuesday. Otherwise, dangerously cold next two days as an arctic air mass moves in.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 3. Wind chills to -20.
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 13. Wind chills to -10.
WEDNESDAY MORNING: Sunny 14. Wind chills to -25.
