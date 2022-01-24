GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — System snow has moved out, only lake effect chances leftover.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’s for LaPorte county through noon Tuesday. Otherwise, dangerously cold next two days as an arctic air mass moves in.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 3. Wind chills to -20.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 13. Wind chills to -10.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Sunny 14. Wind chills to -25.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunny. High 14. Wind chills -10.

(Credit: CBS)