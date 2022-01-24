CHICAGO (CBS) — The coldest air of the season so far is in the forecast, with the next two nights featuring dangerously cold wind chills.
Look for clearing skies Monday night with lows in the single digits. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel like -10 to -20 degrees by Tuesday morning.READ MORE: Chicago White Sox Take Action After CBS 2 Investigators Expose Parking Scam Outside Sports Venues: Fans Getting Ripped Off By Conmen, Then Hit With Parking Tickets
It will be mostly sunny and breezy for Tuesday with highs in the low teens and wind chills near 0 degrees.
The coldest air since early February 2021 will settle in Tuesday night. Lows will be below zero in most locations, including 6 below in Chicago.
A breezy northwest wind will make it feel like -10 to -28 degrees by Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot While Driving In Bronzeville
It will be sunny with highs in the low teens for Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures modify by late this week with small snow chances Thursday evening into Friday. Highs in the 20s and 30s this weekend.
MORE NEWS: Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and very cold. Low of 3°, with wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 13°, with wind chills near 0 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Clear skies, breezy and cold. Morning wind chills as cold as -28°. High of 12°.