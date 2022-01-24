GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Commute, Driving Conditions, Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Flight Cancellations, Delays At O'Hare, Midway Airports

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow.

Allow for extra driving time this morning.

READ MORE: 10th Annual Winter Brew Festival Moves Outside Due To Omicron Variant

CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.

The winter weather is expected to end before noon.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warming Centers Open Ahead Of Tuesday Temperature Drop

 