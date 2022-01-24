CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Flight Cancellations, Delays At O'Hare, Midway Airports
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow.
Allow for extra driving time this morning.READ MORE: 10th Annual Winter Brew Festival Moves Outside Due To Omicron Variant
CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.
The winter weather is expected to end before noon.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warming Centers Open Ahead Of Tuesday Temperature Drop