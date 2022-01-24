CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA trains have been using the Red-Purple Bypass at Belmont for three months now.
On Monday, city leaders officially marked the project’s completion, as they announced the next big CTA project.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Deep Freeze Takes Effect Overnight For The Chicago Area
The Red-Purple Bypass is the first of the $2 billion modernization plans. Brown, Red and Purple Line trains no longer have to wait for each other to cross the junction at Belmont.
The CTA announced a new project to improve the 100-year-old tracks between Belmont and Cornelia. It will allow for faster trains and better service.
“Continuing operating a busy rail line through outdated infrastructure results in high maintenance cost, and the need for frequent repairs that disrupt service and slow travel,” said Dorval Carter, President of the CTA.READ MORE: Detectives Following 'Promising Leads' In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Mayor Says
“If we don’t have good public transit, we don’t have a local economy,” said 44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney.
“It is only fitting that as a world class city, we have a world class transportation system. One that connects neighborhoods and removes barriers to access by getting residents and visitors where they need to go, on time, in a way that is simple and affordable,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Demolition begins next month on the tracks with the project being finished in 2025.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Dual Rounds Of Snowfall Bring Mixed Emotions For Chicagoans
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot joins CTA President Carter and City and Federal leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the new CTA Red-Purple Bypass and to break ground on the next phase of work. https://t.co/fh6WV0f4Y4
— Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 24, 2022