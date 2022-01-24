GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Midway Airport, Chicago O'Hare, Flight Cancellations, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS)– As a Winter Weather Advisory takes effect in Chicago, airlines are reporting flight cancellations O’Hare and Midway airports.

As of 8 a.m., nearly 102 flights were canceled at O’Hare and only 52 flights canceled at Midway.

READ MORE: 10th Annual Winter Brew Festival Moves Outside Due To Omicron Variant

Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions Monday Morning

CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warming Centers Open Ahead Of Tuesday Temperature Drop

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff