CHICAGO (CBS)– As a Winter Weather Advisory takes effect in Chicago, airlines are reporting flight cancellations O’Hare and Midway airports.
As of 8 a.m., nearly 102 flights were canceled at O'Hare and only 52 flights canceled at Midway.
Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes.
CBS 2's First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.