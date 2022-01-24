CHICAGO (CBS) — Jason Van Dyke, the ex-Chicago police officer convicted of murdering Laquan McDonald, is scheduled to be freed from prison on February 3.
The Reverend Jesse Jackson said he'll protest the release in the Loop.
"We will fight back on this one. On that day, there will be a major march on Michigan Ave. The time will be determined," Jackson said.
Laquan McDonald's aunt and grandmother were there Monday at the announcement.
Van Dyke served three years for shooting and killing McDonald, who was 17. The former officer was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison, but he’s getting out early for good behavior.
