CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago Police detectives are following “promising leads” in the search to find the person who shot and killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village on Saturday

Melissa was walking with her mom around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on the 4000 block of West 26th Street, when she was hit by a bullet police say was intended for someone else.

They came to the United States from Mexico back in August.

Flowers, candles, and balloons are being left at the corner of 26th and Pulaski, where Melissa was killed.

Monday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered her condolences, and thanked the community for surrounding Melissa’s mother with love as she grieves the loss of her daughter.

“Losing a child under any circumstances is horrifying, and the circumstances in which this family lost this precious, precious child is almost unspeakable,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also provided a brief update on the investigation into the shooting.

“I can’t get into a lot of specific details, but I can tell you the detectives have been literally working 24/7, that there are some promising leads, and I hope that we’ll have a more substantive announcement soon,” Lightfoot said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown also said detectives have “very strong leads” in the case, but declined to confirm or deny published reports that shooting was caught on video, and that the footage shows Melissa was in clear view of the shooter when he opened fire, and that he did not care the girl was in the line of fire.

The superintendent said police have “very delicate” information on the case, and are speaking to a number of people who are cooperating in the investigation, so he did not want to release any details regarding evidence in the case.

However, he said the department won’t rest until they solve the case.

“We will be relentless in our efforts to pursue any and all gangs involved in Melissa’s tragic, tragic murder,” he said.

“These last few days have been really, really hard for the family of Melissa, the neighborhood, the Little Village neighborhood, all of the residents, and for the men and women of the Chicago Police Department,” Brown added. “It’s just unspeakable to lose the life of an 8-year-old, a little girl, under these tragic circumstances, or any circumstances for that matter, and we owe it to Melissa and her family and to this city to hold every person involved accountable, and we must seek justice for every Chicagoan living under the threat of gun violence every day.”

CPD Chief or Patrol Brian McDermott said the department has moved additional officers to saturate the Little Village area to target the involved gangs and try to prevent retaliatory shootings in the wake of Melissa’s murder.

The mayor also praised the Little Village neighborhood for helping the family with immediate needs.

A GoFundMe page to help Melissa’s mother take her body back to Mexico has already raised more than $45,000.

A 26-year-old man, who was also hit by that gunfire is in critical condition.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to if you have any information at all you’re asked to call their anonymous tip line at 833-408-0069, or send a tip to CPDTip.com. There is a $15,000 reward for an eligible tip.

Residents gathered Monday to advocate for access to mental health services what they described as a cycle of violence.

“We need help from our city… so that our children will not be in the cycle I grew up in,” Chella Garcia said. Members of the Little Village City Council said residents live in fear of violence and deportation, leading to a fear of seeking help.

“I am outraged, an 8-year-old child got taken away from us. No one is here to support us,” another advocate, who has an 8-year-old sister, said. “They [the youth] need resources and mentors.”