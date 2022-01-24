GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Aurora, Missing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police confirm a missing teenage girl who ran away from her family Sunday has been located.

Authorities said Felicity Barr was found early Monday morning in Aurora’s downtown.

Felicity is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved shirt with “Pink” on the back and black Chicago Bulls jogging pants.

