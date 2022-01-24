CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police confirm a missing teenage girl who ran away from her family Sunday has been located.
Authorities said Felicity Barr was found early Monday morning in Aurora’s downtown.
Felicity is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved shirt with “Pink” on the back and black Chicago Bulls jogging pants.
