CHICAGO (CBS)– After two days of snow, the winter weather continues with a deep freeze taking effect overnight.
Monday evening into Tuesday morning, First Alert weather models forecast lows in the single digits. Wind chills are expected to fall to minus 10 to minus 20 below zero.READ MORE: Detectives Following 'Promising Leads' In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Mayor Says
The temperature drop could bring the coldest temperatures of the year.
Black ice will also be a concern due to snow accumulation on streets and sidewalks.
Cook County officials are warning residents to use space heaters with caution. The heaters should be unplugged when not in use and turned off before going to bed. It is also important to place heaters away from any flammable items.
It can be dangerous to stay outside as the temperatures drop.
Chicago warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, is open 24 hours. Check out a full list below:READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Dual Rounds Of Snowfall Bring Mixed Emotions For Chicagoans
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300
North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500
Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014
In extreme cold conditions, city libraries and Chicago Park District facilities also may activate warming areas if needed, including during evening hours, weekends, and holidays.