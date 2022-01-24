CHICAGO (CBS)– University of Chicago students return to in-person learning Monday.
The school administration made the decision based on data showing COVID infections in Chicago have gone down by about 50% since January 1.
"The number of COVID-19 in-patients at the University of Chicago Medicine has been slowly decreasing from the record highs of late December, and the hospital staffing situation has improved. We are moving forward with the continuing priorities of maximizing in-person instruction while upholding the health and safety of our community and managing ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 surge," the university said in a letter to students, faculty, and staff.
U of C still requires students to have a booster shot, and they must wear masks to attend class or take part in activities and sports.
The university is providing free surgical masks for University of Chicago students and employees at the front desk of the Quadrangle Club, 1155 E. 57th St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday.