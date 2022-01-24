GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Marissa Parra
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, First Alert Weather, Warming Centers

CHICAGO (CBS)– The temperatures are about to drop again.

Tuesday’s frigid temperatures can be really dangerous.

Chicago warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, is open 24 hours. Check out a full list below:

Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra says leaving extra time to start your car and checking your heater to make sure your thermostat is to at least 65 degrees so you can avoid the expense of frozen or bursting pipes.