Blackhawks Drop Second Straight With Loss To Minnesota WildRyan Hartman scored twice, Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

DeRozan Scores 35, But Misses 3-Pointer With 23 Seconds Left As Bulls Lose To BucksGiannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks overcome Grayson Allen's ejection and beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

With Cockburn Out, No. 17 Illinois Falls To MarylandKofi Cockburn's absence gives No. 17 Illinois another obstacle to overcome. The Illini found out how difficult that might be when Donta Scott and Maryland dominated the paint.

On This Day 15 Years Ago: Bears Top Saints To Win NFC Championship, Advance To Super BowlOn this day 15 years ago, the Bears won the NFC Championship and advanced to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1985 season.

UIC Falls Short To Northern Kentucky In OvertimeSam Vinson had a career-high 24 points as Northern Kentucky scored the last nine points to edge UIC in overtime on Thursday night.

Illini's Andre Curbelo Makes Impressive Return After Almost 2 Months Out With Post-Concussion IssuesIllinois star guard Andre Curbelo missed almost two moths because of post-concussion issues before returning Wednesday for the Illini’s double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue.