CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m.
CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.
Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana.
Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.