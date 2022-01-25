AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A guardian angel was honored by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin on Tuesday.
Holla Pala, founder of HP24 and More Ministries, appears with free, warm homemade food when subzero temperatures hit.
She has taken on the mission of feeding those staying at Aurora’s overnight warming center – not just once, but every night the center is open.
Pala’s one condition for being at the Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday night was that she would be ale to make it to the warming center on time to feed people in need.