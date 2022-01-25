CHICAGO (CBS)– An 81-year-old died after a house fire in the Avalon Park neighborhood Tuesday.
The flames started just before 2 a.m. in the 8200 block of Cornell Avenue.
The Chicago Fire Department said they encountered a frozen hydrant and escalated the alarm.
Firefighters took the woman out of the house with severe burns. She was taken a hospital in critical condition where she later died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.