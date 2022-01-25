GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– An 81-year-old died after a house fire in the Avalon Park neighborhood Tuesday.

The flames started just before 2 a.m. in the 8200 block of Cornell Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said they encountered a frozen hydrant and escalated the alarm.

Firefighters took the woman out of the house with severe burns. She was taken a hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

