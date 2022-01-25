Vucevic, Bulls Withstand Late Rally By Oklahoma City ThunderNicola Vucevic had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls withstood a fierce rally by Oklahoma City to beat the Thunder on Monday night.

Blackhawks Fall Short To Colorado AvalancheNazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games.

'There's More To Come': With First Western Atlantic Conference Win In 5 Years, New Coach At Chicago State Says The Team Is Poised For More Championships"We look at every game as a building block to just keep it going, just continue to reach our mark."

Blackhawks Drop Second Straight With Loss To Minnesota WildRyan Hartman scored twice, Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

DeRozan Scores 35, But Misses 3-Pointer With 23 Seconds Left As Bulls Lose To BucksGiannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks overcome Grayson Allen's ejection and beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

With Cockburn Out, No. 17 Illinois Falls To MarylandKofi Cockburn's absence gives No. 17 Illinois another obstacle to overcome. The Illini found out how difficult that might be when Donta Scott and Maryland dominated the paint.