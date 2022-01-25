CHICAGO (CBS)– Icy streets are a concern for morning commuters as a wind chills drop below zero.
With Tuesday's temperatures in the teens and wind chills hovering below zero all day, frostbite is a risk even in as little as 30 minutes. A northwest wind will make it feel like -10 to -28 degrees by Wednesday morning.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported live from the weather lab where she saw frozen streets, still snow covered from Monday’s winter weather.
She said while main streets are paved, some city side streets still pose a threat to drivers.
Black ice is causing dangerous driving and walking conditions. Drivers should allow for extra time during the morning commute and anyone walking downtown should bundle up and take it slow.
Chicago warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, is open 24 hours. Check out a full list below:
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300
North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500
Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014