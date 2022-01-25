CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees.
READ MORE: In Wake Of Murder Of Melissa Ortega, 8, Little Village Parents Demand New Outlets For Kids Suffering In Violent Environment
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021.
Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day.
It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens and highs Thursday will be in the low 30s.
READ MORE: 'It's Just Scary': Archer Heights Carjacker Points Gun At One-Year-Old
Flurries and light snow will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday. A few inches of snow will be possible for areas along the lake. First Alert Day (RED Level 1) continues until noon Wednesday … Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Wind Chill Advisory. Clear skies, breezy and dangerously cold. Low of -6° with wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 12°.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of light snow. High 30.MORE NEWS: Cook County Sheriff's Data Reveal Most Popular Cars Targeted By Carjackers, Most Common Methods
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZOPTvge5gY
— Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) January 25, 2022