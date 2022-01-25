CHICAGO (CBS) — Mama K’s Café, a staple coffee shop in Edgewater, has gone out of business.
A sign on the door of Mama K's, 1036 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., announced that the last day for the bakery, coffee, brunch, sandwich, and ice cream shop would be Monday, Jan. 24.
Mama K's opened at the Bryn Mawr Avenue location in 2019 – taking over from Zanzibar Café, which operated in the same space for more than a decade.
The website for Mama K’s noted that its namesake had been a caterer in Chicago for 20 years upon opening the coffee shop.