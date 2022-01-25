CHICAGO (CBS)– An Uber driver was shot while driving, with two passengers, on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight.
Illinois State Police said shots were fired around midnight at Western Avenue. Bullet holes were found on the driver's side window and both the front and back seat windows were shattered.
The driver was the only person shot. The driver is expected to recover.
It is not clear if the driver was on duty at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
All lanes have reopened.