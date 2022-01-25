CHICAGO (CBS) — Families of gun violence victims are talking about the devastating impact of shootings lasts long after the gunshots ring out.
Illinois State Representative La Shawn Ford (D-8th) joined families of several gun violence victims Tuesday morning at the Thompson Center hoping to put a face on the violence and push for peace.
Nine-year-old Janari Ricks was shot in the back while playing outside in the Cabrini Green neighborhood.
Seven-year-old Serenity Broughton was getting in the car with her parents when a gunman fired in their direction killing her and wounded her sister.
Ford said he wants mental health support and resources for gun violence victims. Chicago police are sending more patrols to little village after gang conflict in the neighborhood killed eight-year old Melissa Ortega. A memorial for Ortega is growing near 26th and Pulaski.
That’s where she was walking to a bank with her mom on Saturday when she was caught in the crossfire and killed. Police believe a 26-year-old man who was also hit was the intended target.