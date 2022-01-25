CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to contribute to the surge of cases, no states will be taken off Chicago’s Travel Advisory this week.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) no states will be eligible to come off the list next week.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 200 (211.2 last week). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 207.1 (145.8 last week, 227.1 two weeks ago). Chicago’s daily case rate is 70.9 (107.3 last week, 177.1 two weeks ago).

Last week was the third week in a row that every state and territory in the U.S. is listed on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, and city officials said that won’t change next week, despite case rates leveling off or dropping in some areas.

CDPH said the state with the highest daily case rate per 100,000 residents, 364.6, is neighboring Wisconsin. Maine has the lowest daily case rate with 64.2.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the CDPH said the average case rate in Chicago is 71 cases per day.

“It’s certainly encouraging to see the daily case rates in much of the country heading downward,” said Arwady. “We might be able to see a little light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn’t mean we should let down our guard. We’ve got to stay vigilant to make sure things continue to head in the right direction, and we have no better tool than vaccinations.”

Arwady said she’s dismayed by the spread of misinformation regarding the need for a COVID vaccine and the Omicron variant.

“I continue to see posted a lot on social media is this idea that the vaccine is not doing anything anymore. Couldn’t be less true,” Arwady said, who added that people who get the Omicron variant could feel less severe symptoms as breakthrough cases.

“We have seen more breakthrough infections in Chicago during the Omicron surge meaning people who are vaccinated are more likely to get diagnosed with an infection. Most of those are mild but yes, that is true, however, vaccinated and boosted both Chicagoans remain half as likely to be diagnosed with COVID non vaccinated Chicagoans there is nothing else that cuts your risk of getting COVID in half masks don’t do that. Distancing doesn’t do that. Ventilation doesn’t do that. Vaccination remains the number one thing even when the surge is higher in terms of even helping protect yourself against infection.”