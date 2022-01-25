GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — You can see a refreshed version of an iconic painting on Thursday at the Art Institute.

“A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat is being re-hung, this time in a new frame and in a refreshed gallery space.

Earlier this month, CBS 2 got a behind the scenes look at the touch-ups. The new frame is closer to what Seurat would have put on the masterpiece. You can see the refreshed painting in person when the gallery reopens Thursday.

 

