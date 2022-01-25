CHICAGO (CBS) — You can see a refreshed version of an iconic painting on Thursday at the Art Institute.
“A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat is being re-hung, this time in a new frame and in a refreshed gallery space.
Earlier this month, CBS 2 got a behind the scenes look at the touch-ups. The new frame is closer to what Seurat would have put on the masterpiece. You can see the refreshed painting in person when the gallery reopens Thursday.
"A Sunday on La Grande Jatte — 1884" is on the move at the Art Institute!
Seurat's monumental painting receives a new frame before it returns to a refreshed space in Gallery 240. See it back on view starting January 20. pic.twitter.com/fZWJYgZyQp
— The Art Institute of Chicago (@artinstitutechi) January 14, 2022