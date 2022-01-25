CHICAGO (CBS)– A man stole a delivery driver’s car before crashing into a gas meter in the South Loop.
Chicago police said the suspect tried to drive away near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue, but hit a parked park. That car then hit a gas meter.
Video posted on the "Citizen App" shows the vehicles wound up right next to buildings along the sidewalk.
The suspect fled the scene.
Firefighters were on scene along with workers who secured the gas line.