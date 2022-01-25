GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:South Loop, stolen car

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man stole a delivery driver’s car before crashing into a gas meter in the South Loop.

Chicago police said the suspect tried to drive away near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue, but hit a parked park. That car then hit a gas meter.

READ MORE: Three Men Shot At Stadium Sports Club In Rolling Meadows

Video posted on the “Citizen App” shows the vehicles wound up right next to buildings along the sidewalk.

READ MORE: University Of Chicago Folk Festival Works To Adapt Again Amid COVID-19 Surge

The suspect fled the scene.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Metra Sets Tracks Ablaze To Combat Extreme Cold

Firefighters were on scene along with workers who secured the gas line.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff