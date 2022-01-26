GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was found shot dead with her Illinois State Police trooper husband in a murder-suicide on the Southeast Side was a Chicago Public Schools pre-kindergarten teacher.

The Chicago Teachers Union reported Tuesday that Amanda Calo was a pre-kindergarten teacher at Matthew Gallistel Language Academy, 10347 S. Ewing Ave., and left behind two children, ages 1 and 4.

Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m. Monday, a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line.

Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was an off-duty trooper. The woman, Calo, was his wife.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths a murder-suicide, with Calo being the murder victim. Both died of gunshots to the head.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the surviving children.

