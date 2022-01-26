GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Marissa Parra
Filed Under:Bitter Cold, Chicago News, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Grabbing a coffee or hot chocolate  extra good on this bitter day.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports on those who didn’t have a choice but to head out in today’s big chill where it’s cold enough to freeze over the Chicago River, but not cold enough to stop the city.

“It’s not that bad, right? It could be worse. Until you’re trying to speak with your lips or something and they start freezing.”

CBS 2 caught jeans-wearing lifelong Chicagoan Brent Vincent on his walk to work. He said this is nothing compared to some of the colder days he’s seen. But he’s also not working eight hours in it

“My manpower is less than half right now. Today I have seven. Normally I have 15 to 20.”

With frosted eyebrows, mason foreman Chris Cankar has four layers on to help him power through slow equipment and biting cold at his construction site. His advice?

“Stay home.”

No matter how tough you are, remember staying warm, however you do that is the priority. Click here for a list of warming centers if you or someone you know needs to be in a warm space.