CHICAGO (CBS) — After sex abuse allegations involving lifeguards, the Chicago Park District is making moves to improve safety.
They're planning a new park district office to prevent misconduct and handle any new allegations.
Former Chicago Park District CEO and General Superintendent Michael Kelly resigned last October after dozens of lifeguards came forward saying their reports of abuse and harassment were ignored.
Former supervisor Mauricio Ramirez was arrested for assaulting a teen lifeguard.
More than 40 supervisors were reprimanded for harassment.