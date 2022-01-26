UIC Stepping Up Conferences To Join Missouri Valley ConferenceIt’s official – the UIC Flames are stepping up conferences this summer.

New Bears GM Ryan Poles Continues Busy Schedule Of Head Coach InterviewsNow that the Bears have a new general manager in Ryan Poles, next up is hiring a new head coach.

No. 24 Illinois Holds Off No. 10 Michigan StateTrent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

DePaul Loses To Villanova For 22nd Straight TimeDePaul coach Tony Stubblefield heard the whopper of a number of losses in his program's 14-year losing streak to Villanova and, yes, actually wants it added to the next the scouting report.

Williamson Leads Loyola Over Southern IllinoisLucas Williamson matched his season high with 20 points as Loyola defeated Southern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Chicago Bears Hire Chiefs Exec Ryan Poles As New GMA little over two weeks after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, the Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they have hired Kansas City Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their new general manager.