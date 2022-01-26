CHICAGO (CBS)– With dangerously cold wind chills Wednesday morning, frostbite is a major concern.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect.
Exposed skin can be damaged permanently if left in the cold too long.
Within just 30 minutes of exposure, you can feel tingling or numbness. Doctors tell CBS 2 exposed skin may require medical rewarming of skin to avoid skin tissue damage.
CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with First Alert Weather recommends coving up exposed skin and limiting time outside. She says kids walking to school or waiting for a bus are at risk Wednesday.
If heat is not an option, Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management activated its warming area at the Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave. This warming center is open 24 hours a day.
The other centers open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. include:
• The Englewood Community Service Center, 1140 W. 79th St.;
• The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.;
• The North Area Community Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.;
• The South Chicago Community Service Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.;
• The Trina Davila Community Service Center, 4312 W. North Ave.