CHICAGO (CBS) — Not as cold tonight. Rising temperatures and increasing clouds toward morning as our next system moves closer.
The fast-moving cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through later in the day. So only minimal snow showers along the frontal passage.
Once the front is through, winds turn northerly and lake effect snow develops into Friday. Isolated areas near the lake Friday could end up with 1″ to 3″. Dry & quiet for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Rising temps. Turning cloudy. Low 13 degrees.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers. Minimal amounts. High 30 degrees.
FRIDAY: Lakeside snow showers. High 21 degrees.