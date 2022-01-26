CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect and temperatures are dangerously low.
Wednesday morning temperatures start below zero with wind chills feeling like -30 degrees. Sunny skies will look warm, but highs will only reach 12 degrees with wind chills below zero.
CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with the First Alert Weather say frostbite on exposed skin can happen in as little as 30 minutes. Souza is also warning to limit time outside due to black ice, causing dangerous walking and driving conditions.
Thursday’s going to be a much milder day with temperatures climbing to 30 degrees with a chance of scattered snow showers.