CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Blue Line was temporarily suspended after an O’Hare bound train struck and killed a man early Wednesday morning.
Trains are running with residual delays.
CTA confirmed the man was struck on the tracks in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. A CTA conductor was taken to a local hospital in good condition.
Service has been restored between Western/ Milwaukee Avenue and LaSalle Street.
CTA officials are alerting commuters to allow extra time as platforms may be congested.