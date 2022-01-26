'We’re Back There Again?' Disproportionate Number of Black Chicagoans Died From COVID-19 In Recent Surge; What’s The Solution?More than half of the Chicagoans who died during the recent COVID-19 surge were Black – an alarming disparity community leaders and city officials have struggled to overcome since the beginning of the pandemic.

Teen Charged In 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega's Murder Has Criminal Record For Carjacking And Gun ChargesThe CBS 2 Investigators have learned from law enforcement sources – at the time the 16-year-old was arrested for killing Melissa Ortega, he was on probation for a 2021 aggravated carjacking. And we’re told this juvenile has also been arrested on a gun charge.

Illinois House Committee Advances Bill That Would Require Life Rings Along LakefrontPeople trying to stop drownings in Lake Michigan scored a partial victory in Springfield on Wednesday.

After Months Of Finger-Pointing Over Violent Crime, Mayor Lori Lightfoot And Supt. David Brown Come Together With State's Attorney Kim Foxx Over 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega's MurderA news conference on charges in the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega was also a rare appearance in the same room for Mayor Lightfoot, police Supt. David Brown, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.