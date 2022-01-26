CHICAGO (CBS) – ISP has created an interactive Statewide Expressway Shooting dashboard that contains past and recent data regarding the reports of expressway shootings in Illinois.

In addition to providing context to the reported shootings, ISP says one of the main goals of the dashboard is to be timely and transparent by displaying the latest information that’s specific to each reported shooting located throughout the state.

“We want to provide this information to the general public, community stakeholders, our traffic safety partners, other first responders, and our law enforcement partners to assure them that we are committed to our mission of ensuring public safety on our expressway systems,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Knowing when and where these violent crimes are being committed, provides us with another tool to combating these violent and senseless crimes.”

The dashboard shows the number of reported cases from 2019 to 2022. The current year-to-date number of reported shootings is compared to the previous year and includes dates, times, locations, specific Illinois highway systems, and if the report was an injury or death.

The dashboard features three drop-down menus for the Year, a specific roadway of occurrence, and day of the week. Results will appear on the main map. There are also three additional tabs located at the bottom that will display a pie chart with the information for the selected time frame.

Two additional tabs located near the bottom center area of the SES dashboard will display bar graphs indicating either the reported expressway shootings by roadway or by month and year.

Access to the dashboard can be found on the Illinois State Police Home Page on the Quick Link section and select Violence Reduction.