CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot wiped away tears Wednesday while talking about the charges and circumstances surrounding the shooting that killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village this past weekend.
Many at the news conference on the charges were calling for a renewed effort to combat violence involving children. It was also a rare appearance in the same room for Mayor Lightfoot, police Supt. David Brown, and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov asked those three officials about their joint appearance. It was worth noting, considering the criticism and finger-pointing in recent months between the mayor and the state’s attorney when it comes to violent crime and how it is being charged and prosecuted.
But they posed a united front on Wednesday – coming together over a little girl's violent death and pledging to work together. They say they want it to send a message.
“This is an open manifestation of our commitment to work together to ensure that all of our communities are safe,” Foxx said.
"This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate how we work behind the scenes publicly," Lightfoot said.
But of course, the question is whether that cooperation will continue and whether the officials will try to find a common ground when it comes to charging and prosecuting suspects beyond this case.