Suspect Shot, Wounded By Police On Lower Wacker Drive; 2 Others Taken Into Custody After Being Found In Vehicle Taken In CarjackingAs officers approached the car, there was an exchange of gunfire and a suspect was struck, police said.

Chicago Weather: Brief Warm Up Is On The Way, Snow Showers ReturnNot as cold tonight with lows in the teens at midnight, but near 20 degrees by daybreak Thursday. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

'We’re Back There Again?' Disproportionate Number of Black Chicagoans Died From COVID-19 In Recent Surge; What’s The Solution?More than half of the Chicagoans who died during the recent COVID-19 surge were Black – an alarming disparity community leaders and city officials have struggled to overcome since the beginning of the pandemic.

7-Year-Old Dantrell Davis' Murder In 1992 Brought Promises Of Change Just As 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega's In 2022, But Is It Just Politics?Two children – 8-year-old Melissa Ortega and 7-year-old Dantrell Davis – were both killed in gang crossfire in Chicago nearly 30 years apart. When it comes to promises for change, is it just politics?