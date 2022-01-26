CHICAGO (CBS) — Police shot and wounded a suspect late Wednesday on Lower Wacker Drive downtown.
The incident happened in the 300 block of East Lower Wacker Drive at Columbus Drive, according to police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern.
As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, police were trying to pull over a vehicle in the area that had been taken in a carjacking at an unspecified place and time.
As officers approached the car, there was an exchange of gunfire and a suspect was struck, police said.
The man police shot was struck multiple times, including in the chest. We are told he was alert when he was taken to the hospital.
The other two people in the vehicle were arrested without injury. Two guns were recovered, police said.
No officers were injured. But as a precaution, one officer was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after complaining of dizziness and a racing heart, while another was taken to Rush University Medical Center for observation.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. As per policy, police said the officers involved will be put on routine administrative duties for 30 days.