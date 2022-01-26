CHICAGO (CBS) — Now that the Bears have a new general manager in Ryan Poles, next up is hiring a new head coach.
There was no word late Wednesday if any more finalists would be getting a second interview this week. But the head coach hire appears to be squarely on Poles.
You might have been fast asleep at 6 a.m., but Poles was not. He got up bright and early to start his day looking for the next Bears head coach.
Let's get to work. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IDrAq0VFky
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 26, 2022
Meanwhile, Poles gives the sense that he’s not camera-shy – although anyone who attended his wedding already knew that. This YouTube video shows a full-on skit by Poles and his wife, Katie, that they filmed for their wedding reception 10 years ago.
It shows somebody who knows how to have a good time and doesn’t take himself too seriously.
But when a news conference does come around, that wedding video is sure to come up.