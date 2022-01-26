CHICAGO (CBS) — You’re never too old to make history, and the classic Broadway show “Phantom of the Opera” is proof.

The New York cast is adding its first Black actress in the lead role of “Christine” and she’s from the Chicago area. Emilie Kouatchou grew up in Palatine.

At just 25 years old, Emilie Koutchou is part of Broadway history.

“It’s scary and daunting and exciting all at the same time. It’s so many feelings wrapped into one.” Koutchou said.

Back in October, she became the first Black actor to play the role of Christine in the New York production of “The Phantom of the Opera.” She was the alternate leading lady. On Wednesday, she’ll again secure a spot in history when she takes over the role full time. Koutchou said she’s living out a dream.

“Yeah, definitely. This is a show that I’ve envisioned myself in for a while.”

But she admits it almost didn’t happen. When the COVID-19 pandemic halted Broadway productions, she started to rethink her future.

“Exploring other options and then, just as I was, like literally starting to get into that I got the audition for Phantom so it was kind of like crazy how that all worked out.”

Koutchou said she wants her leading role to be one of many firsts.

“I 100% hope that this can like open more doors for all different kinds of Christines. And all different roles on Broadway that they can be played by anyone,” she said.

The historic moment will take place as the Phantom of the Opera, which is the longest-running show on Broadway, celebrates its 34th year.