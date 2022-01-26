CHICAGO (CBS)– Merchandise was stolen from the LensCrafters store in The Loop early Wednesday morning.
Police said a window was shattered at the store, located in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue, just before 4 a.m.
The suspects entered the store and stole merchandise before leaving the scene.
It is not clear what the offenders stole and no one is in custody.
Police are investigating.