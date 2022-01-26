GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:burglary, The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– Merchandise was stolen from the LensCrafters store in The Loop early Wednesday morning.

Police said a window was shattered at the store, located in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue, just before 4 a.m.

The suspects entered the store and stole merchandise before leaving the scene.

It is not clear what the offenders stole and no one is in custody.

Police are investigating.

