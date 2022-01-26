Chicago Bears Hire Chiefs Exec Ryan Poles As New GMA little over two weeks after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, the Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they have hired Kansas City Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their new general manager.

No. 24 Illinois Holds Off No. 10 Michigan StateTrent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

DePaul Loses To Villanova For 22nd Straight TimeDePaul coach Tony Stubblefield heard the whopper of a number of losses in his program's 14-year losing streak to Villanova and, yes, actually wants it added to the next the scouting report.

Williamson Leads Loyola Over Southern IllinoisLucas Williamson matched his season high with 20 points as Loyola defeated Southern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Vucevic, Bulls Withstand Late Rally By Oklahoma City ThunderNicola Vucevic had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls withstood a fierce rally by Oklahoma City to beat the Thunder on Monday night.

Blackhawks Fall Short To Colorado AvalancheNazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games.